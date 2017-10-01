LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LGIH. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of LGI Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded up 1.48% on Friday, reaching $48.57. 252,134 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. LGI Homes has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $49.95.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $324.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 23.65%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post $4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 3,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $160,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,793,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,211.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 92,633 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,837,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 727,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $21,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

