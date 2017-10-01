Lennox International (LII) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Lennox International (NYSE:LII) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lennox International earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.0608346757287 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS AG upped their price target on Lennox International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $162.50) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE LII) opened at 178.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.58. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $140.97 and a 1-year high of $192.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 1,821.73% and a net margin of 7.92%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post $7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

In related news, VP Chris Kosel sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total transaction of $61,943.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $239,270.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 11,387 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.75, for a total value of $1,944,330.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 181,410 shares in the company, valued at $30,975,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,094 shares of company stock worth $2,409,181 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

