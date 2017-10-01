Lennar Corporation (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) opened at 52.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Lennar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,063,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,652.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

