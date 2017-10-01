LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LendingTree is the nation’s leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 55 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 350 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.45. The company had a trading volume of 140,854 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.55.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. LendingTree had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.90, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.91 per share, with a total value of $1,154,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 117,777.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,284,000 after buying an additional 823,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,333,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,693,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

