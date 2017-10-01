LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Benchmark Co. cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $370,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,405,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,666,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Roberts sold 26,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $978,465.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,120.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,121 shares of company stock worth $12,825,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,009 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ LMAT) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,558 shares. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $711.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

LeMaitre Vascular announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

