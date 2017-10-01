Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of The Finish Line worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Finish Line in the second quarter worth about $102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Finish Line by 77.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Finish Line by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Finish Line by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Finish Line in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $88,348.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,049.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $170,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $269,386.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ FINL) opened at 12.03 on Friday. The Finish Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The stock’s market capitalization is $483.52 million.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Finish Line had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Finish Line, Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Finish Line’s payout ratio is -45.83%.

FINL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Finish Line from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Finish Line from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

