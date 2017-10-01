Legal & General Group Plc Buys 72,338 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 807.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $129,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15,303.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) opened at 13.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $866.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

