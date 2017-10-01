Ledyard National Bank Acquires 1,005 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Starbucks Corporation makes up about 1.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Corporation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,170,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $827,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starbucks Corporation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,770,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,822,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,669 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Starbucks Corporation by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,681,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $331,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) traded down 1.45% on Friday, hitting $53.71. 11,944,370 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. Starbucks Corporation’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

