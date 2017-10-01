Lazard Asset Management LLC Maintains Stake in TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC maintained its position in shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransCanada Corporation were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,130,000 after buying an additional 1,194,936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,199,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after buying an additional 898,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,221,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,356,000 after buying an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 540.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after buying an additional 458,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 878,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,801,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) opened at 49.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.67. TransCanada Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4995 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from TransCanada Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TransCanada Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransCanada Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About TransCanada Corporation

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

