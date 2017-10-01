Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $378,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9,990.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 693,589 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 39.8% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 666.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 604,179 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 29.3% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,528,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 573,256 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) opened at 32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.21 and a beta of 1.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

