Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 1,105.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,673,000 after buying an additional 17,416,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,094,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,171,000 after buying an additional 14,529,149 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,532,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,700,000 after buying an additional 2,230,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,207,000 after buying an additional 1,608,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $50,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods Corporation news, insider Donald H. Kremin sold 100,000 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $3,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,082.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 11,139 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $372,376.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,334.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,409 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE HRL) opened at 32.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.58. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.84.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hormel Foods Corporation had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Hormel Foods Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Hormel Foods Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Hormel Foods Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped coverage on Hormel Foods Corporation in a report on Saturday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Hormel Foods Corporation from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

