Laurel Grove Capital LLC Has $7.74 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Laurel Grove Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,637,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,533,825,000 after acquiring an additional 471,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,671,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Apple by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,289,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,334,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,007,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,177,522,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,815,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $979,160,000 after acquiring an additional 82,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS AG set a $170.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.96.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ AAPL) traded up 0.55% on Friday, reaching $154.12. 26,299,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $149.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $5,515,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,098,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,930 shares of company stock valued at $69,008,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

