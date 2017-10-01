Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Landstar System by 36.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Landstar System by 14.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 70.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Landstar System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ LSTR) opened at 99.65 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $870.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

