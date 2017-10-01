L.S. Starrett Company (The) (SCX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about L.S. Starrett Company (The) (NYSE:SCX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L.S. Starrett Company (The) earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2355723907865 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE SCX) remained flat at $8.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,008 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.34. L.S. Starrett Company has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. L.S. Starrett Company (The)’s payout ratio is -20.10%.

In other news, CFO Douglas A. Starrett acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,104.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $55,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company (The) Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing over 5,000 variations of precision tools, gages, measuring instruments and saw blades for industrial, professional and consumer markets across the world. The Company’s product line includes precision measuring tools (micrometers, calipers and rules, among others.), levels, electronic gages, dial indicators, gage blocks and granite surface plates and custom-engineered products.

