L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Dover Corporation (DOV)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 5,446.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) traded down 0.13% on Friday, reaching $91.39. 1,110,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dover Corporation had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Dover Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $2,176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Dover Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover Corporation from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

