L & S Advisors Inc Has $5.44 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE NOW) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. 1,145,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.80 and a 52-week high of $118.64. The company’s market cap is $20.06 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David Schneider sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $1,753,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $9,580,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,176,353 shares of company stock valued at $130,353,261. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

