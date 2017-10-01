L & S Advisors Inc Buys 1,142 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CoreSite Realty Corporation were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation by 131.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 155.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 26.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 11.6% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 315,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,627,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) traded up 1.75% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 423,733 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.56. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. CoreSite Realty Corporation had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corporation will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

In other CoreSite Realty Corporation news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $1,107,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,625.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $885,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,331. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.64.

CoreSite Realty Corporation Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

