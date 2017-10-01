L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 35,161 Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce.com by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,819,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,629,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,149,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,996,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,623 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce.com by 76.5% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,738,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,200 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce.com by 21.6% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $927,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,921 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce.com by 8,573.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,661 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vetr raised Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.19 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.52.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) traded up 0.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,741 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $67.14 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31. Salesforce.com Inc has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,195,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,795,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 7,641 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $709,084.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,032 shares of company stock worth $52,745,027 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

