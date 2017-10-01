KT Corporation (KT) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258,022 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of KT Corporation worth $32,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of KT Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT Corporation by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 257,392 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Standard Life Investments LTD lifted its holdings in shares of KT Corporation by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 7,241,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT Corporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KT. Zacks Investment Research cut KT Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut KT Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura upgraded KT Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

KT Corporation (NYSE KT) opened at 13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. KT Corporation has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.82.

KT Corporation Company Profile

KT Corporation is a telecommunications service provider. The Company’s segments include the Customer/Marketing Group, the Finance Business Group and the Others Group. The Customer/Marketing Group segment is engaged in providing various telecommunication services to individual/home/corporate customers and the convergence business.

