Kraton Corporation (KRA) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.
KRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kraton Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG initiated coverage on Kraton Corporation in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kraton Corporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraton Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
In other Kraton Corporation news, SVP James Leo Simmons sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $156,516.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraton Corporation by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 412,530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kraton Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc raised its position in Kraton Corporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 42,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Kraton Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 17,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kraton Corporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kraton Corporation (NYSE KRA) traded up 9.36% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 862,116 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.28. Kraton Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.
Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. Kraton Corporation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Kraton Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kraton Corporation will post $2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kraton Corporation Company Profile
Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.
