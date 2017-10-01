Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA) PT Set at €39.00 by HSBC Holdings plc

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €39.00 ($46.43) target price by investment analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS AG set a €36.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. set a €36.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €27.50 ($32.74) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.08 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS PHIA) opened at 34.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.60 and a 200 day moving average of €31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of €32.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of €25.70 and a one year high of €35.01.

Koninklijke Philips NV Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

