Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Celgene Corporation news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 7,500 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,010.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ CELG) opened at 145.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. Celgene Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

