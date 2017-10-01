Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Now Covered by Desjardins

Analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) opened at 12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

