Kingfisher plc (KGF) Shares Up 1.8%

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 300.30 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 298.50 ($4.01). 8,976,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 8,707,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.30 ($3.94).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.87) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Investec restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.60) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.86 ($4.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.92. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.61 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Karen Witts sold 36,780 shares of Kingfisher plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.09), for a total value of £111,811.20 ($150,364.71). Over the last three months, insiders bought 151 shares of company stock worth $44,974.

Kingfisher plc Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.

