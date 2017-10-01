Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ KIN) opened at 7.85 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The stock’s market cap is $218.52 million.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post ($1.27) EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, insider Richard Chin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $107,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,977,729.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 600,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 226,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,386,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,320 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

