Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Holdings Trimmed by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,992 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,265,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,463,000 after acquiring an additional 594,544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 56.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 186,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.84.

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded down 0.67% on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,608,119 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $99,236.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,240.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

