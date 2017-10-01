Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE KEYS) opened at 41.66 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.38 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $614,215.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $111,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 171.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $207,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

