KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) opened at 46.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 334,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $15,379,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,770,421 shares in the company, valued at $219,534,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 285,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $12,907,303.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,038,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,677,342.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,604 shares of company stock valued at $52,810,309. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 23.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 14.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 165.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Company Profile
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.
