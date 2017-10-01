KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Ryerson Holding Corporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryerson Holding Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) opened at 10.85 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ryerson Holding Corporation by 26.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ryerson Holding Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson Holding Corporation news, insider Michael Burbach purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 15,950 shares of company stock worth $130,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

