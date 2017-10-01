Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €41.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.81) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €36.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.62) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas set a €42.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($53.57) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.88 ($46.29).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) opened at 38.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of €7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €32.10 and a 12-month high of €50.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.27 and its 200-day moving average is €37.81.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

