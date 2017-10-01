Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Holdings Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper Corporation were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Corporation by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Kemper Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kemper Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kemper Corporation news, Director Susan D. Whiting purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Kemper Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kemper Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) opened at 53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.09. Kemper Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Kemper Corporation had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $684.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kemper Corporation

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

