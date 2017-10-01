Kemet Corporation (KEM) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kemet Corporation worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) opened at 21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. Kemet Corporation has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $24.64.

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.52 million. Kemet Corporation had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Kemet Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.25 price objective on shares of Kemet Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kemet Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kemet Corporation in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemet Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kemet Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kemet Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

In other Kemet Corporation news, Director Wilfried Backes sold 20,000 shares of Kemet Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,008.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Kemet Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $566,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,263.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Kemet Corporation Company Profile

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors.

