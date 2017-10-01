Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $318,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,644.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 4,018 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $433,702.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,522,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Aegis upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE KSU) opened at 108.68 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.81 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post $5.20 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/kansas-city-southern-ksu-shares-sold-by-mt-bank-corp.html.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.