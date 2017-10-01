JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 563,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Del L. Miller sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $79,306.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,696 shares of company stock worth $3,574,969 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $100.00 price target on Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) opened at 103.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $104.02.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.46. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

