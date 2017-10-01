JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Ares Management L.P. worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ares Management L.P. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,761,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management L.P. by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,305,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,747,000 after buying an additional 379,418 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ares Management L.P. by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 235,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management L.P. by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 469,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 359,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management L.P. alerts:

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Ares Management L.P. (ARES)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-8-18-million-holdings-in-ares-management-l-p-ares.html.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Management L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management L.P. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management L.P. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Ares Management L.P. (ARES) opened at 18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Management L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.10 million. Ares Management L.P. had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management L.P. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Ares Management L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Ares Management L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Ares Management L.P. Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. is an alternative asset manager. The Company offers its investors a range of investment strategies. It operates through three segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment manages credit strategies across the non-investment grade credit universe in the United States and Europe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.