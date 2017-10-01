JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 752,475 Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SGYP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 637.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 26,287 shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $99,101.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGYP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. dropped their target price on Synergy Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synergy Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SGYP) opened at 2.90 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $652.37 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/jpmorgan-chase-co-buys-752475-shares-of-synergy-pharmaceuticals-inc-sgyp.html.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.