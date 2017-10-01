JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (HLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.95) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €40.70 ($48.45) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($76.19) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.05 ($58.39).
Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (HLE) opened at 50.123 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.26 and its 200-day moving average is €44.47. The company has a market cap of €5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.353. Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co has a 52 week low of €31.75 and a 52 week high of €52.81.
Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co Company Profile
HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.
