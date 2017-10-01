JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.95) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €40.70 ($48.45) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($76.19) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.05 ($58.39).

Get Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co alerts:

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (HLE) opened at 50.123 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.26 and its 200-day moving average is €44.47. The company has a market cap of €5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.353. Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co has a 52 week low of €31.75 and a 52 week high of €52.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (HLE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/jpmorgan-chase-42-00-price-target-for-hella-kgaa-hueck-co-hle.html.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co Company Profile

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.