Jones Energy, Inc. (JONE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

JONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Jones Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Jones Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Get Jones Energy Inc. alerts:

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) opened at 1.92 on Wednesday. Jones Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The firm’s market cap is $139.69 million.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.30. Jones Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 79.19%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Energy will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jones Energy, Inc. (JONE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/jones-energy-inc-jone-upgraded-to-hold-by-valuengine.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 1,707,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,591,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 517,028 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 130,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 117,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.