Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,925 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

