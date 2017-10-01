Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Microsoft Corporation comprises 1.7% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 13.5% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 11,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 15.1% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 130,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price target on Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.84% during trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,079,114 shares. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $573.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Microsoft Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is 57.78%.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $3,999,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,097,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $507,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock valued at $515,879,974. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

