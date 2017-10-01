JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JKS. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Axiom Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) opened at 24.95 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.22 million. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. operates in the photovoltaic (PV) industry. The Company has built a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, from recovering silicon materials to manufacturing solar modules and solar power generation. The Company’s segments include the manufacturing segment and the solar power projects segment.

