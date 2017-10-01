JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stake Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 884,560 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of JetBlue Airways Corporation worth $29,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation by 13,299.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,408,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,889,000 after buying an additional 27,203,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation by 1,135.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,927,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after buying an additional 2,690,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation by 32.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,704,000 after buying an additional 2,632,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,930,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,262,000 after buying an additional 2,085,912 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation by 2,465.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after buying an additional 1,706,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Macquarie started coverage on JetBlue Airways Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) opened at 18.53 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.59.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways Corporation had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,304.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $118,425.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,957,009.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,860 shares of company stock worth $661,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

