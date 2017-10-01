Jerome M. Behar Sells 1,289 Shares of Workiva Inc. (WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 1,289 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $27,004.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Workiva Inc. (WK) opened at 20.85 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm’s market cap is $872.07 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Get Workiva Inc. alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 13,251.94% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/jerome-m-behar-sells-1289-shares-of-workiva-inc-wk-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 235,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 147,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142,595 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 486,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 123,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides enterprises with cloud solutions for improving productivity, accountability and insight into business data. The Company created Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform for organizations to collect, link, report and analyze their business data. Wdesk’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation applications are integrated and built upon a data management engine, offering synchronized data, controlled collaboration, granular permissions and a full audit trail.

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.