Jeffrey N. West Sells 25,316 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) Stock

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 25,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $2,173,378.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,511.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) opened at 86.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.57. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $86.72.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post $5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGLN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

