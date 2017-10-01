Jeffrey Crystal Acquires 1,800 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) insider Jeffrey Crystal bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,436.00.
Jeffrey Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 21st, Jeffrey Crystal bought 9,500 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,130.00.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Crystal bought 3,200 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,200.00.
Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) opened at 18.20 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ITP. TD Securities cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “focus stock” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
About Intertape Polymer Group
Intertape Polymer Group Inc operates in the specialty packaging industry. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a range of paper and film-based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin packaging films, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.
Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.