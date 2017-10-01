Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nike’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Vetr raised Nike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.09 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $54.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get Nike Inc. alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.61. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nike will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-nike-inc-nke.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,117 shares of company stock valued at $20,935,321. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,876,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,554,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,319,086,000 after acquiring an additional 835,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nike by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,781,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,087,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,621,066,000 after acquiring an additional 144,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Nike by 124.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,143,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,401,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953,567 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.