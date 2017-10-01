Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (GNMX)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) in a report released on Thursday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) traded down 0.79% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 210,901 shares of the company traded hands. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The firm’s market cap is $46.76 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 80,675 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohns disease.

