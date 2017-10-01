Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPM. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Faroe Petroleum plc from GBX 114 ($1.53) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Faroe Petroleum plc to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.55) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Faroe Petroleum plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.57).

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) opened at 98.25 on Wednesday. Faroe Petroleum plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 115.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 358.15 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.91.

In other news, insider Helge Hammer bought 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £381.22 ($512.67).

Faroe Petroleum plc Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 60 exploration, appraisal, development and production licenses in the West of Shetland, the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, Barents Sea and the Celtic Sea.

