Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for BroadSoft, Inc. (BSFT)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
BSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BroadSoft in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BroadSoft in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of BroadSoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BroadSoft from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BroadSoft in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BroadSoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.
Shares of BroadSoft (BSFT) opened at 50.30 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. BroadSoft has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $52.15.
BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.63 million. BroadSoft had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BroadSoft will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 13,344 shares of BroadSoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $640,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 8,896 shares of BroadSoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,688 shares of company stock worth $1,458,384. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BroadSoft in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in BroadSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in BroadSoft in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BroadSoft by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in BroadSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.
About BroadSoft
BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.
