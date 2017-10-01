Jason Taney Young Sells 40,289 Shares of ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (ARCW) Stock

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW) Director Jason Taney Young sold 40,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $94,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW) opened at 2.35 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $42.70 million.

ARC Group Worldwide (NASDAQ:ARCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. ARC Group Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ARC Group Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ARC Group Worldwide by 37.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Group Worldwide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ARC Group Worldwide by 38.1% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,052,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Group Worldwide by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company has four segments: Precision Components Group, 3DMT Group, Flanges and Fittings Group, and Wireless Group. It provides a set of manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping through production. Through the Company’s product offering, it provides its customers with a prototyping and production solution for both precision metal and plastic fabrication.

